CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Health Department said that as of Monday they had received 286 complaints about mask violations.
Of those 286 complaints, 189 of them are for places with food permits, the health department said. Those include grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants and gas stations with food.
Three of the complaints were for pools and two were for lodging establishments.
According to a department spokesperson, the county follows up on the report and investigates. They said they have seen a jump in complaints since County Executive Sam Page mentioned Monday where people could file the complaint.
You can report mask violations in St. Louis County by clicking here. If you'd like to report a violation in St. Louis City, click here.
St. Louis City and County issued a mask mandate on July 3. All citizens are required to wear a face mask or covering at all times when in indoors and outside when social distancing is not possible. The requirement applies to everyone over the age of 9 years old.
