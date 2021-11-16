NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County has been awarded a grant of $18.2 million to renovate a section of West Florissant Ave, county officials announced Tuesday.
St. Louis County executive Sam Page thanked Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Congresswoman Cori Bush for making this a top priority.
"We've been working on this now for several years. It's been a priority of my administration. And it's a big deal for North County and a big deal for Ferguson and Dellwood," said Page.
The money will go towards rebuilding 1.5 miles of the road, from Stein Road to Ferguson Avenue.
"It's going to make a tremendous difference in our community. We're going to attract new businesses, jobs for people, a walkable community. People will not be afraid to cross the street," said Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones.
The project will go through Ferguson and Dellwood, and includes road and sidewalk improvements, better access points to businesses, shared paths for bikes and pedestrians, upgraded traffic lights, more crosswalks and the installation of medians.
Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones said he was elated when he got the news because West Florissant has gone through so much unrest.
For some, the mention of West Florissant brings back memories of businesses burned or looted and protests in the wake of the shooting death of Michael Brown in 2014. But there's been much new investment along the street in recent years, with the opening of a new Urban League office, a Big Brothers Big Sisters location and a Mercy clinic.
Along with the improvements paid for by the grant, Ferguson is planning a new park along West Florissant and a new walking trail.
"What I tell people all the time is this will be the new Delmar Loop of the county. Those are the expectations we're going to have for this project," said Reggie Jones.
Construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2024. Officials say it should be completed by summer 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.