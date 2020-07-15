ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St Louis County is taking another look at the guidelines for youth sports.
Wednesday, County Executive Sam Page said health officials are keeping a close eye on the number of new cases among younger residents, especially those between the ages of 10 and 29 years old.
"We know that gatherings among youth sports are the primary source of the spread among the community. Youth and adult sports," he said. "We're looking at those guidelines now, and we're going to make a decision on if youth and adult sports guidelines need to be adjusted."
Page also said another reason for the large increase is that labs are reporting new cases in batches after dealing with backlogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.