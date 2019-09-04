ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – As the legalization of medical marijuana draws closer in Missouri, St. Louis County is pushing dispensaries farther away from certain spots.

Officials want a 1,000-foot “buffer zone” around places like schools, churches and day care centers.

The measure advanced in a 4-3 vote during Tuesday night’s council meeting, meaning it will only affect unincorporated areas in St. Louis County. Each municipality can set their own buffer zones.

The measures is expected for a final vote next Tuesday.

