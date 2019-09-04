ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – As the legalization of medical marijuana draws closer in Missouri, St. Louis County is pushing dispensaries farther away from certain spots.
Officials want a 1,000-foot “buffer zone” around places like schools, churches and day care centers.
Read: How to apply for a medical marijuana card in Missouri
The measure advanced in a 4-3 vote during Tuesday night’s council meeting, meaning it will only affect unincorporated areas in St. Louis County. Each municipality can set their own buffer zones.
The measures is expected for a final vote next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.