ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)— If you need a mask there are three St. Louis County locations where you can get one ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
From 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will have masks available for anyone in need at the following clinic locations:
North Central Health Center
4000 Jennings Station Road
Pine Lawn, MO 63134
John C. Murphy Health Clinic
6121 North Hanley Road
Berkeley, MO 63134
South County Health Center
4580 South Lindbergh
Sunset Hills, MO 63127
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.