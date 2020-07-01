Face mask generic

Detail view, close-up of blue color surgical mask with ear loops on cardboard surface, April 5, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

 Smith Collection/Gado

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)— If you need a mask there are three St. Louis County locations where you can get one ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

From 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will have masks available for anyone in need at the following clinic locations:

North Central Health Center

4000 Jennings Station Road

​Pine Lawn, MO 63134         

John C. Murphy Health Clinic

6121 North Hanley Road

Berkeley, MO 63134

South County Health Center

4580 South Lindbergh

Sunset Hills, MO 63127

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.