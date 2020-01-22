CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Doctors will have a new tool to fight the opioid crisis after St. Louis County announced a series of web tools that will provide information on opioids and pain management.
The online toolbox is part of St. Louis County’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, known as PDMP.
It’s a system that will help health professionals keep track of prescription drug abuse.
“It helps us make the right decision about patients who need opioids and identify patients who may need substance abuse treatment and bring them to the proper counseling,” County Executive Sam Page said.
For more information about how to access the toolbox, click here.
