ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 5,000 St. Louis County residents were tested and surveyed to examine the current state and risk factors of coronavirus outbreak since Mid-August.
The St. Louis County Health Department and Washington University released the following testing results Monday.
- From mid-August through mid-October, about 1.2 percent of St. Louis County adult residents – some 9,500 -- had an active COVID-19 infection at any given point
- About 5 percent of adult residents, or about 39,000, had COVID-19 antibodies, indicating past infection.
- Black residents were more than twice as likely to have had COVID-19 than white residents (8.3% vs 3.4%), based on results of nasal swab tests and antibody/blood tests. This disparity also is apparent in higher COVID-19 death rates among Black residents than white residents.
The findings also indicated which regions are highly vulnerable to the virus. The health department said given that the testing occurred before the most recent surge of cases, current prevalence is almost certainly much higher.
RELATED: Local nurse working in COVID-19 unit hasn't hugged her mom in 9 months | 'I'm afraid for my family'
“This survey gives us critical information for understanding the impact of COVID-19 in the community and making decisions on how to shape our response to best help our residents,” said County Executive Sam Page. “We are grateful to have these informative survey results to help guide our evidence-based approach to fighting the pandemic and ensuring our public health policies address these inequities.”
More than 1,300 St. Louis County residents received a diagnostic test (PCR nasal swab) and/or an antibody test (blood test). while more than 3,300 residents completed questionnaires to gauge how the pandemic had affected their lives.
The $1.99 million cost of the project was paid from the St. Louis County CARES Act funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.