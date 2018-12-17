Prosecutor: St. Louis County councilman violated the county charter, must vacate his seat

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch (Credit: KMOV)

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- Prosecutors in the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office have voted to join a police union.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors along with investigators voted by secret ballot Monday to enter the St. Louis Police Officers Association. The association did not release the vote count.

The union represents St. Louis city police officers. St. Louis County police officers are represented by the St. Louis County Police Association.

The vote comes just two weeks before Ferguson attorney Wesley Bell takes over in January as St. Louis County's prosecuting attorney. Bell defeated longtime prosecutor Bob McCulloch in the August Democratic primary.

Bell, who ran on a platform of criminal justice reform, is the first black elected to the office.

