ST. LOUIS COUNTY (AP/KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County's new prosecuting attorney is shaking up his staff and instituting new policies just two days into the job.

Former Ferguson Councilman Wesley Bell defeated 28-year incumbent Bob McCulloch in the August Democratic primary and ran unopposed in November. He was sworn in Tuesday, becoming the first-ever African-American to hold the office.

He wasted no time implementing some of his reformist agenda. Bell's office says it will no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases, among other changes.

McCulloch had a reputation as a hardline law-and-order prosecutor. Bell wants to change the cash bail system, opposes the death penalty and pledged to hold police officers accountable if they step out of line.