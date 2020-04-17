ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Health department officials in St. Louis County are preparing a site they hope they will never have to use.
It is a temporary morgue, known as a "dignified transfer center."
It is located on Rider Trail in Earth City, and in a worst-case scenario, it would be able to receive and hold 1,300 bodies.
But officials say they do not expect to see numbers like that.
If it does become necessary, every need is being considered. There are 37 chaplains of all denominations available if families would like to use them.
The transfer center is a joint project involving St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties
It cost about $2 million to prepare.
