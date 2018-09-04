ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.
The department released two photos of the suspect who is wanted for felony thefts from the Home Depot in South County.
In their Facebook post, the department noted that the “man likes color coordinating his outfits and his bold tattoos that cover both arms and left leg.”
Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to call investigators at 314-615-0162.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.