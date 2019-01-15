ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for help finding a stolen truck.
The truck was reportedly stolen out of the Affton Southwest Precinct on Jan. 10.
According to police, the suspects arrived on the scene in a newer, white Ford F-350.
Police want people to notice the black dump bed and the “01” stickers on both sides of the stolen vehicle.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the truck is urged to email the lead investigator at jhake@stlouisco.com.
