ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police investigators are working with the FBI after seeing an uptick in crimes against Asian residents.
The police department said they've had numerous reports of thieves targeting the homes of Asian business owners. In a Facebook post, the Affton Southwest Precinct said they believe the victims were targeted due to erroneous stereotypes about Asians.
The department said the crimes happened while these business owners and employees were at work. Thieves stole purses, cash, jewelry and camera equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.