ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who left her home early Friday morning.
Mia Conaway reportedly left her house between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday morning and was last seen in the 2600 block of Chanute Drive wearing a pink coat with a fur hood, a pink shirt, jeans and pink, white and blue Nikes.
Mia suffers from depression and is without her medication. Her parents said she has a history of running away.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 636-529-8210
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.