MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man who reportedly burglarized more than a dozen vehicles overnight on June 10.
The Maryland Heights Police Department said the suspect has multiple tattoos on his forearms, and a Nike swoosh tattoo on his upper left arm. He was wearing Nike Air Jordan shoes and was carrying two backpacks and a shopping bag.
Police are currently working to identify the man, and any member of the public with information is asked to call Det. Monnig at 314-298-8700, or call the tips line at 314-209-8477. All calls can remain anonymous.
