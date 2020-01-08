ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly used cloned credit cards in St. Louis County.
The suspect reportedly used the stolen cards to buy MasterCard gift cards at area grocery stores.
Police are investigating two cases in Wildwood but believe the man is responsible for similar crimes in Brentwood, Creve Coeur, and O'Fallon.
In surveillance photos the suspect is wearing a baseball cap with a NASA logo on it. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Officer Waterkotte at 314-615-0700.
