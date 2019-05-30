FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be involved in a counterfeiting incident.
Thursday morning, police said the “Bro” was involved in the incident while purchasing some smokes at Gravois Bluffs in Fenton.
Authorities said the suspect “may be spotted at UFC watch parties.”
Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 314-615-0716
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.