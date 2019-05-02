ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection to a car theft in Affton.
Surveillance photos captured closeups of identifying tattoos, and officers are hoping someone may recognize either the men or the tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nickolaus a call at 314-615-0348.
