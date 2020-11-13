ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for people's thoughts after the county's council passed a resolution meant to keep officers from schools.
The resolution states the council wants to increase positive interactions between young people and police officers yet it also says "the council does not support law enforcement presence in schools."
The police department posted on Facebook Friday saying, "We have 44 School Resource Officers who enjoy serving 13 different school districts. We cherish the relationships that have been built over the years with students, parents, teachers, and administrators."
The department ended their post on Facebook askign for the public's input. People commented more than 500 times as of Friday night, the majority supporting officers in schools.
One resident said, "Uniformed officers in schools offers an important connection to community policing. How do officers get to know children in a positive manor if not allowed in schools? Otherwise the only contact most children will experience with police officers is when in trouble."
Councilwomen Rochelle Gray and Kelli Dunnaway introduced the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.