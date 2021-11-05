ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County police have issued a warning after multiple attempted home burglaries.
One of the burglaries occurred in Fenton over the weekend. According to Fenton police, the homeowners were home when the suspects tried to burglarize them in the Courtney Estates Subdivision. Then, just three miles away there was another burglary at the Polo Downs Apartments.
County police told News 4 this is a reminder to everyone to take precautions to protect yourself and your home.
"Lock up your house, lock up your car, we want you to keep those valuables locked up so you don’t provide the opportunity for criminals to steal from you or to break into your home or your car,” said St. Louis County Police Sgt. Tracy Panus. “You want to make it as challenging and difficult as possible for them."
Home burglaries are down in the last year, but more car break-ins are being reported because people leave their cars unlocks, according to St. Louis County police.
