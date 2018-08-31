St. Louis County police on lookout for 'roofing-style' nail gun thief

The St. Louis County Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who has allegedly stolen roofing-style guns from Menards stores on Friday.
Police said the thefts took place on August 24 and August 25 when the suspect concealed the items under his clothing and left the store in a 4-door 2010-2015 black Chevrolet Cruze.
Police believe the same suspect stole items from a St. Louis County Menards at a different location.
Anyone able to identify the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact the Wildwood Precinct at 636-529-8210.
