UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County police officer has been charged with domestic assault for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son with a belt multiple times.
University City police said Sean Liddell is accused of hitting his son with the belt causing pain, cuts and bruises on December 5, 2019. The boy reported the incident to an employee at his school. Police said the school employee confirmed the bruises and took photographs.
Liddell has been charged with third-degree domestic assault.
St. Louis County police said Liddell has been an officer for about a year. He has been suspended without pay.
University City police said the case is being prosecuted by the Conviction and Incident Review Unit, which is an independent unit within the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that investigates and prosecutes criminal activity by law enforcement officers.
