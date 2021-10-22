ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers in St. Louis County are looking for a missing disabled teenager.
The St. Louis County Police Department said 16-year-old Kamille West was last seen n the 6100 block of Sheringham Place in Florissant Friday just before 1:30 p.m.
Police said she suffers from psychosis, autism and epilepsy. Police said she doesn't have her medication.
If you know anything about her whereabouts, call the department at 636-529-8210.
