NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in Kinloch on Christmas.
Just past 4 p.m., officers found a man dead lying on the ground near the intersection of Wesley Avenue and Monroe Avenue.
Limited information has been released surrounding the man's death. Police have not released any details about potential suspect(s).
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
