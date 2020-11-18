ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Investigators are calling the death of a 5-year-old suspicious after he died at a hospital without showing any obvious trauma or injuries.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said they were notified about the death of a 5-year-old boy around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The child was at a hospital in St. Louis City but officers believe the boy was likely in north St. Louis County before he was taken to the hospital.
Police said the boy didn't suffer any apparent injuries. His death is being classified as suspicious.
No other information was released.
You're asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you know anything about the incident.
