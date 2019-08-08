SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County police are investigating to find out who put an explosive in a man's truck.
The device blew up in the 3600 Block of Fannie Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Neighbors along the street were spooked by the commotion.
"Sitting around watching TV and then I heard a big boom, thinking it was a major firecracker or something like that," said Vince Pillar, who lives a couple doors down from the driveway where the explosion happened.
St. Louis County's Bomb and Arson squad joined the investigation after finding an explosive device was thrown into a pick-up truck parked at a home there. The owner, who didn't want to talk on camera, believes someone broke out one of the windows and then tossed the explosive inside.
Another window blew out in the explosion, sending glass into the street and the neighbor's driveway. It also blasted out part of the truck's console.
Police haven't said what type of explosive exactly caused the damage. Officers suspect it was a targeted attack.
No injuries were reported.
