NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was shot and killed after an argument at a North County beauty salon Tuesday afternoon, according to St. Louis County police.
Kimmy Goodson was with an unidentified man when she arrived at the salon in the 2100 block of Chambers Road. While at the beauty salon, the two got into an argument, which continued after they left. Then, the man reportedly shot the 39-year-old woman and ran off. The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
