St. Louis County Police helicopter damaged at Spirit of St. Louis

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KMOV.COM) -- The tail of a St. Louis County Police Department helicopter was left with some damage at Spirit of St. Louis Airport Thursday afternoon.
The helicopter's tail struck the ground around 1 p.m. It's still unclear if the damage happened during liftoff or landing. Two adult males were on board and officials say no one was injured during the incident.
The helicopter is licensed to St. Louis County Metro Air Support.
