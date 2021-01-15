ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Police Department has created the Crisis Intervention Unit's Homeless Outreach Program.
The goal of the program is to reach people who experience both chronic and temporary homelessness and place them with agencies that can provide resources and services to help overcome being homeless.
Police also say finding housing for the homeless will cut down on the number of incidents the Division of Patrol responds to within the unhoused population each year.
