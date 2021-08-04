ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County forensic technician was accused of helping a murder suspect evade police for three days, police said.

Tameah Foley, 25, was charged Wednesday with two counts of hindering prosecution of a felony Wednesday. According to St. Louis County police, Foley has been employed with the department since March 2020.

Police: Husband waited for estranged wife before fatally shooting her in North County A 26-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife outside of a North County home was arrested Monday.

Christopher Turner, 26, of Florissant was seen on surveillance video shooting his estranged wife, 27-year-old Charlisa Turner, eight times outside of a home in the 2100 block of Old Manor Road around 8 a.m. Saturday before fleeing. After the deadly shooting, officials said Christopher Turner went to Foley’s apartment where he admitted to killing his estranged wife and being wanted by police. Foley and the suspect were dating at the time.

Foley allegedly allowed the 26-year-old man to stay at her home for three days while she bought new clothes and food for him. While being interrogated by police, Foley eventually confessed to her involvement.

Christopher Turner was charged with murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $1 million bond. Foley is being held on a $50,000 bond.