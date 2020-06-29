FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County officials announced Monday the St. Louis County Police Department would have a comprehensive review, examining how best to implement effective community policing strategies in St. Louis County, and review use of force training and practices.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and Urban League President Michael McMillan announced the start of the review Monday.
The review will be led by two nationally-recognized former police chiefs, with the goal of reducing violent crime and protecting civil rights as well as providing instruction on cultural, racial, and community sensitivity training.
Included in the review will be de-escalation training, and implicit bias training as well.
It will also explore the roles police officers play in the public safety system –including an review of where other professionals, such as nurses, advocates, and social workers can provide a more tailored response in cases such as domestic violence, substance abuse, and mental health crises.
The review is entirely funded by Civic Progress companies and the Regional Business Council. No tax dollars will be spent.
“In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, we have seen millions of people all across our country and in this community call for change. And we have been having conversations with leaders of our civic and business community about how they can help us confront this crisis as well,” said McMillan. “This review is an incredible opportunity to identify and enact meaningful steps to improve policing and protect civil rights.”
