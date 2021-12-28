St. Louis County Police Department sees influx of COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – There has been an influx of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis County Police Department.
Tuesday, the department reported that 53 employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of December. Of those, 26 were not vaccinated. The employees are both professional staff and police officers from all divisions throughout the department.
The police department had their first positive COVID-19 case on March 28, 2020. Since then, 343 positive test results have been reported within the department. All of those who tested positive have recovered and returned to duty, according to the department.
