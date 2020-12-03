ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Six members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three days.
On Thursday, the department said those infected with the coronavirus included commissioned officers and professional staff members in the Division of Patrol (3 Precincts) and the Division of Criminal Investigations.
Police officials said one of the people contracted COVID-19 outside of work. It is unknown how the five other staff members contracted the coronavirus.
“The St. Louis County Police Department has hit an undesirable milestone, a total of 100 members of our family have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 28th. In that same time, members of our Department have responded to or initiated over 350,000 calls for service and no call has gone unanswered,” Chief Mary Barton said. “Those that are testing positive are following the recommended guidelines and returning to service quickly, but safely. It is a testament of their dedication to serve. It is with great pride and gratitude that I serve alongside the men and women of this Department.”
Of those who contracted the disease since the pandemic began, 81 have returned to work.
Police officials said all potentially affected work areas and vehicles have been thoroughly cleaned.
