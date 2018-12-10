ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you warm up your car in the morning and leave it unattended, you could soon get a ticket.
St. Louis County police are considering issuing tickets after a recent rash of stolen cars that were left warming up.
Police say in recent weeks there have been more than a dozen cars stolen in St. Louis County while they were warming up.
County police are now considering issuing tickets to drivers who leave their car alone while it warms up.
Normandy and Florissant have ordinances in place that prohibit residents from warming up their car unattended.
