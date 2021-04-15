ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – For the first time, St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton is talking on camera since the County Council passed a resolution stating they had no confidence in her.

“I was blindsided, and I am disappointed that for whatever reason they felt that they could not come to me or ask to have a meeting to talk about these things in a more professional manner,” Chief Barton said. “I’m a little disturbed that they chose made this such a public discussion when they gave me no opportunity to even address the issues they brought up in there.”

Councilwoman Rita Heard Days called for the vote at Tuesday's meeting. Even though the measure passed 4-3, the county council does not have the power to make police personnel decisions, that lies with the Board of Police Commissioners.

Days said she was initially concerned by Barton's assessment in 2020 that there is not systemic racism within the department. She says the direction of the agency concerns her.