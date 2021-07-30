ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton is on an extended leave of absence, sources confirmed to News 4 Friday.

Barton’s extended leave of absence will reportedly begin immediately and will last for at least six months. During that time, Deputy Chief of Police Lt. Colonel Kenneth Gregory will serve as the chief of the department.

Barton was appointed Chief of Police on May 1, 2020. During her time in the position, she faced increasing pressure to step down after the St. Louis County Council and Ethical Society of Police took no-confidence votes on her.

On January 15 and June 17, the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners notified Barton of concerns regarding her job performance. On July 14, Barton told the board she had filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Commission on Human Rights.

