ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton is on an extended leave of absence, sources confirmed to News 4 Friday.
For the first time, St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton is talking on camera since the County Council passed a resolution stating they had no confidence in her.
Barton’s extended leave of absence will reportedly begin immediately and will last for at least six months. During that time, Deputy Chief of Police Lt. Colonel Kenneth Gregory will serve as the chief of the department.
Barton was appointed Chief of Police on May 1, 2020. During her time in the position, she faced increasing pressure to step down after the St. Louis County Council and Ethical Society of Police took no-confidence votes on her.
On January 15 and June 17, the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners notified Barton of concerns regarding her job performance. On July 14, Barton told the board she had filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Commission on Human Rights.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.