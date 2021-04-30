ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police Chief Mary Barton is marking the one-year anniversary of becoming the first woman to lead the St. Louis County Police Department with confidence, despite the criticisms she's faced.
"I believe this department is going in the right direction," she said.
Barton sat down with News 4 to talk about her first year as chief. She said she believes she was chosen last April because people were looking for a different kind of chief who didn't come into office with any allegiances. But Barton has come under fire since being elevated from the rank to police chief.
"I will tell you the one thing I was not prepared for was the level of criticism. And I have no problem with constructive criticism. But when you're going to come at me, it should be fair," she said.
Both the St. Louis County Council and the Ethical Society of Police, which represents officers of color, have taken no-confidence votes on Barton. She was accused of disregarding racial tension after saying there wasn't systemic racism in the department after her swearing-in. An outside consultant did a review of the St. Louis County Police Department and found a serious racial divide.
Barton claims she was misquoted and says she's worked hard to address racism and bias. "We have begun training programs, anti-racist training programs. Programs at the academy about how to respond to people on a behavioral perspective as opposed to anything related to ethnicity or race, or gender," she said.
Barton said while chief, she has re-organized the department to make it more efficient. She also said she created the Department for Community Engagement, assigned one officer to strictly handle issues with the homeless and got community input to rewrite the department's use of force policy.
"I believe this department is going in the right direction. We are addressing community issues, we're providing citizen services. We are attempting to engage the community, we're engaging crime prevention programs, we're trying to address new and different ways to look at violent crime and homicides," said Barton.
Barton said the criticism of her has been unwarranted and may stem from the fact that she wasn't some people's choice for the job.
