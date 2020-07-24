ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police Department Lieutenant Colonel Troy Doyle filed an EEOC complaint against the department, alleging he was not promoted to the position of police chief due to his race.
This is a first step before potentially filing a race discrimination lawsuit against the county.
In March, the department named Mary Barton, a 25-year veteran of the St. Louis Major Case Squad and a member of the department since 1978, to the position. Barton, who is white, was the first female police chief in the department's history.
READ: [St. Louis County appoints first woman police chief]
Doyle, who is Black, was Sam Page’s leading candidate to get the job, and was told so on numerous occasions, Doyle’s attorney Jerome Dobson said. Doyle went through some interviews and was on track for the promotion, Dobson said.
That all allegedly changed when Page attended a meeting with the St. Louis Police Foundation who advocated for someone other than Doyle. After that meeting, Dobson says, Page’s attitude towards Doyle changed.
Barton and Doyle were two of eight internal candidates considered for the job, and a group of community leaders advocated for Doyle's promotion to the Board of Police Commissioners during the interview process.
“He's done a great job working with citizens in each of these municipalities,” said Cool Valley Mayor Viola Murphy. “Mayors have gotten to know him as a police officer and a human being.”
Murphy was one of several mayors and council members from Jennings, Dellwood, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Moline Acres, Northwoods, Ferguson, Pine Lawn, Beverly Hills and several other communities who signed a letter advocating for Doyle.
READ: [North County leaders campaign for candidates for St. Louis County police chief]
Tim Fitch was named police chief in 2009 and is now on the county council. At the time, he said community leaders campaigning for Doyle was unusual.
“It's the first time I've seen that done where certain parts of the community select someone they want to be chief and lobby police board to make that selection,” Fitch said.
Dobson hopes by filing the complaint that Page can be deposed and they can find out who didn't want Doyle promoted.
Page sent News 4 the following statement about Doyle:
“Troy Doyle was my choice for chief. The commissioners, whose independence is why I nominated them, chose someone else.”
Page's office also sent News 4 a voicemail from Doyle's attorney Dobson to the county executive's chief of staff, Winston Calvert. In the voicemail, Dobson says his client intends to file the EEOC complaint before the August 4 primary.
Additionally, Page's office shared a letter from County Counselor Beth Orwick to Dobson that reads, in part:
"Recently, I attended a meeting organized by you in which you threatened to file and make public a
charge of discrimination. You threatened to file the charge with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and EEOC if St. Louis County did not pay you and your client, Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, $3.5 million prior to the upcoming primary election. Please understand that St. Louis County will not be effectively extorted into paying money in exchange for your agreement not to disrupt the upcoming election."
You can read the full letter below.
