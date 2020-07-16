ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police say they are temporarily changing the way officers respond to some calls after two more members of the department have tested positive for COVID-19.
They are the ninth and 10th members of the department to test positive.
One is a police officer, the other is a civilian employee.
As a result, the department will temporarily change the way officers respond to non-emergency calls.
Beginning Friday, the department will alter its calls for service and the ability to report certain incidents over the phone.
"It is of paramount importance that the health and safety of our first responders and our citizens be considered in all of our interactions. These adjustments are meant to help maintain a high standard of uninterrupted service to our community and mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said a department spokesperson. "No calls for service will go unanswered and citizens should continue to contact the St. Louis County Police Department when they feel it necessary."
