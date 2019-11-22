ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police are trying to clear the air about how and when they utilize residents' doorbell cameras to solve crimes.
There's an upcoming safety town hall meeting planned in Affton to talk about the privacy concerns and other safety issues.
Ring doorbell cameras can be a great tool to show when a package arrives in the mail, who is at the door, or who might have been behind a crime in your neighborhood.
"It gives you a little peace of mind about what's going on out there," said Donna Hartupee of Affton, who got her Ring doorbell camera last year for Christmas.
For Tom Brannan, it was a crime in his own driveway that spurred him to invest.
"Someone stole a catalytic converter off another truck I had," said Brannan.
These two say if their cameras can help police solve a crime, they are happy to share the video.
But some others are more concerned about who can see the video in the front of the house.
While St. Louis County Police say these videos do help, they want you to know, they aren't going to sneak in and get it without permission.
"I think they are a fantastic investigative tool," said Officer Tracy Panus with St. Louis County Police. "But I think there is some misinformation that's been put out there unfortunately. And I think there are some people who have that perception. But it is truly incorrect. Again, we don't have access to it without your permission."
Panus said police can only access the video if a resident chooses to share it- for example on apps like Ring's Neighbors app- or if a judge grants their request through a court subpoena.
In a statement from Ring, a spokesperson said:
“Law enforcement can only submit requests for video footage to users in a given area when investigating an active case. Ring facilitates these requests and user consent is required in order for any footage or information to be shared with law enforcement. Law enforcement are not able to see any information related to which Ring users received a request and whether they declined to share or opt-out of future requests.”
Ring went on to say it does not provide police with exact addresses where cameras are located or names of camera owners.
Doorbell camera users say while privacy is key, they think the more eyes in the neighborhood, the better.
"What I don't cover, their cameras might. Watch out for each other," said Brannan.
Ring doorbell camera policies are just one topic of that upcoming safety town hall in Affton. Police will also talk about other crime issues, vaping, and drug use. They will also have free gun locks available. The meeting is planned for Wednesday December 4th at 6:30 p.m. at the Affton Elks located at 6330 Heege Rd.
