St. Louis County Police 911 dispatch center could see $4.2 million overhaul

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Communications Center could soon see a long awaited upgrade, thanks in part to federal COVID-19 relief funding.
The dispatch center, which answered 813,000 calls for service in 2021 and dispatches more than 30 police departments, is operating on a computer system that is 22 years old, first implemented in 1999.
"Everybody knows we need it, but where does the money come from?" Eddie Baird with the dispatch center said.
Baird said discussions have been ongoing since 2015, with numerous proposals to update the Computer Aided Dispatch System, also known as "CAD."
Dispatchers use the system when answering calls and relaying information to first responders in the field. However, Baird said a new system would be more intuitive and user friendly, allowing dispatchers to do their jobs more efficiently and quickly.
"We're restricted by the infrastructure of our current CAD system," he said. "So a new system will take advantage of all of those technical advances within the last 22 years."
On Tuesday night, the St. Louis County Council voted 7-0 to perfect the bill calling for the funding and is expected to pass a final vote during next week's meeting. The bill would then go to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to sign.
If passed, Baird said implementation would begin immediately and take about 18 months to complete. Further, the move would signal a starting point for the county's 14 911 dispatch centers to use the same CAD system, which would allow them to communicate seamlessly.
"Any unit that would be in the system, even though I wouldn't see them normally, in a high priority type situation like an active shooter, we could see all of them and they could be easily attached to the call."
To accomplish that, other 911 dispatch centers would have to invest in additional technology, which creates a potential barrier, Baird said. But, he admits it's a step in the right direction.
St. Louis County received $193 million dollars in federal COVID-19 economic relief funding and has already allocated about 50 percent of the money. Federal dollars would be used to fund the $4.2 million project.
