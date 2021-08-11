ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis County pediatricians are joining the fight for mask mandates in some St. Charles County schools.
In the midst of the Delta variant surge in St. Louis County, Hazelwood-based Pediatrician Dr. Sharon Vermont is often sharing advice with her family clients about the COVID-19 vaccine and whether children should continue to mask up.
"If I had kids that were young enough to be in a K-12 district, I would not send them to a school that doesn't have a mask mandatory policy,” said Vermont. “I would pull them out, I would home school them or have them do online school.”
Recently, she says there has even been an uptick in COVID-19 cases among her pediatric clients.
"We've had a lot of patients in our office get COVID and luckily most of them have done really well,” said Vermont. “I mean, we have not lost any patients in our pediatric practice to COVID, but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen."
The uncertainly over whether more children could get COVID-19 this school year weighs heavily on parents like Tony Robinson, whose two children attend school in the Fort Zumwalt School District. The district currently has a mask-optional policy for this upcoming school year.
"I've got a daughter who is high risk with asthma, and it’s like, 'Send her or don't send her'. She wants to go back to school. but as a parent I can't let her go back because of safety,” said Robinson.
Both of his children are also Dr. Vermont’s patients. In the hopes of advocating for the district to change their mask policy, his family got an idea.
"We were just there for a regular check-up and my wife asked [if Dr. Vermont] would write a letter, and she just said yeah right away, 'Oh yeah, no problem,’ and wrote the letter,” said Robinson.
"My letter basically says, 'This is a huge mistake, you're going to regret this’,” said Vermont.
Vermont and her husband, also a pediatrician, say they sent a letter to the Fort Zumwalt Board of Education this week detailing their concerns if districts like theirs make masks optional this fall. Citing concerns about the increasing number of children ending up in the hospital and ICU with the Delta variant, Vermont shares with the district her prediction that more children and even staff will get sick and potentially die if they do not implement this mitigation strategy.
At the request of other St. Charles County families also fighting to get their districts to enforce mask mandates on campus, Vermont says she also sent the same letter to Francis Howell and Wentzville School District officials.
"We know that masks work, there are scientific studies that have been done that prove that masks work,” said Vermont.
A spokesperson for each of these districts tell News 4 they are not aware of the letter at this time or could not provide comment.
