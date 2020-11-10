St. Louis County Police car Generic
KMOV

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Police Department is seeking public input on its use of force policy.

The public will have two ways to weigh in. A webinar will be held Thursday at 6:00 p.m. You can register for the webinar by clicking here. Police say more webinars may be scheduled if needed.

Public comments can also be emailed to policycomment@stlouisco.com.

You can view the current use of force policy here.

