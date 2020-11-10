CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Police Department is seeking public input on its use of force policy.
The public will have two ways to weigh in. A webinar will be held Thursday at 6:00 p.m. You can register for the webinar by clicking here. Police say more webinars may be scheduled if needed.
Public comments can also be emailed to policycomment@stlouisco.com.
You can view the current use of force policy here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.