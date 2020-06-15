CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Police Department has agreed to additional review of its use of force policies, County Executive Sam Page tweeted on Monday.
The police department has agreed to my request for a review of its use of force policy, following the @ObamaFoundation’s Commit to Action. pic.twitter.com/SMK7XsqEIZ— County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) June 15, 2020
The move comes less than a week after Page said he sent a letter to the Board of Police Commissioners asking them to review current policies within the police department.
He also said the department follows all state guidelines regarding use of force and those policies have been in place since 2010.
READ: St. Louis County Executive: 'I’m sure there’s systemic racism in our police department'
Last week, new St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton said she did not think there was institutional racism inside the St. Louis County Police Department.
The review will include input from experts and residents can also share their experiences with the department.
