ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County paid $60,000 to the assistant of St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas to settle her sexual harassment complaint against him, News 4 learned Monday.

An outside investigation by lawyers hired for the county cleared Trakas of wrongdoing in November. As part of the agreement, the woman, Annette Read, Trakas and St. Louis County admitted no liability and agreed not to say anything bad about one another.

Ernie Trakas says he's accused of sexual harassment, but claims innocence St. Louis County Council-member Ernie Trakas tells News 4 he is the subject of a sexual harassment claim.

Read worked for Trakas for about a year before her employment ended November 1.

"I was never even interviewed by the outside legal counsel, Thompson Coburn,” Read said in a statement to News 4. “There were never any issues with my job performance and of course there is no record as such. Mr. Trakas forced me to quit a job I loved only after I confronted him about his unprofessional behavior. I hope my case will encourage others to stand up against any retaliation by a former employer."

At the time the suit was filed, Trakas said he and the woman had agreed on a timeline as to when she would be let go from working for him, due to “issues with her performance.” He declined to elaborate on the particulars, but stated that she and he had agreed her last day would be in early September.

He said at the time the sexual harassment claim was “retaliatory” for her firing.

News 4 has reached out to Councilman Trakas on Monday, after news of the settlements broke, who responded: 'No comment.'