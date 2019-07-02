CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County leaders passed the bill to fund officers to have body and dash cameras.
It will cost the county $1.5 million for a fiber network of body cameras and dash cameras.
Councilman Fitch told News 4 earlier last month the cameras are needed for added transparency.
“It will more often vindicate an officer for an issue where they’ve been accused of misconduct,” said Fitch.
Fitch says the department had cameras in the early 2000’s, but that technology became outdated and St. Louis County didn’t have the funding for new ones.
“Buying the camera for the car, the officer and the storage is the big expense,” Fitch said.
St. Louis County police said in a statement that they have sought this technology for some time and that they believe it could improve transparency and officer safety:
We have sought this technology for some time as it was integral part of Proposition P.
We believe this camera array can further improve areas like transparency and officer safety.
If/when the legislation passes, we’ll further the conversation and disseminate more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.