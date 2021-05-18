ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County will partner with its libraries to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

The first such event will be held one week later at the Lewis Clark Branch of St. Louis County Library in Moline Acres from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the event will include the mobile farmer's market, known as St. Louis Metro Market and book giveaways.

"The zip code where the Lewis and Clark branch is located is one of the most vunerable areas in the community," Page said. "With only, 22 percent of the population having had at least one dose and only 17 percent fully vaccinated. That compares to countywide of 43 percent who have had one dose and 34 percent fully vaccinated."

A second event will take place at the same time during the grand opening of the Eureka Hills branch at 500 Workman Road on June 2.

The event will be held more than a week after St. Louis City and County loosened their COVID-19 restrictions to align with new CDC guidelines. As of Thursday, 32.9 percent of the county's population were fully vaccinated.