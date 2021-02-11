ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Several St. Louis County Fire Department employees will begin vaccinating those in housing facilities against COVID-19.
The St. Louis County Department of Health said they partnered with area fire districts and the St. Louis County Police Department Office of Emergency Management to inoculate about 1,000 residents and staff in group homes and other housing facilities. Some of those receiving the vaccine will be taken to firehouses to get vaccinated and others will receive the vaccine from fire district staffers in mobile EMS units at their facilities.
According to St. Louis County, the facilities being served in the initiative are those that did not previously qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from their pharmacy providers under a federal program.
“We are focused on our mission of protecting our most vulnerable residents, and this partnership allows us to accomplish that mission,” Spring Schmidt, DPH acting co-director, said. “We are deeply grateful to our partners for their hard work in making this much-needed service a reality.”
Eureka, Pattonville, Mehlville, Affton and Richmond Heights are participating in the program. After the initial facilities are vaccinated, the health department said they plan to expand the partnership to vaccinate homebound residents in St. Louis County.
