FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Currently, 50 percent of people in St. Louis County are fully vaccinated, however, health officials with the county say that is still a stretch from the goal.
That's why the county is partnering with local businesses to get more people the shot. A second vaccine clinic was held Monday at Club Fitness in Florissant from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. People were able to get the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The CEO at the center says they gave out 25 shots at their last clinic. About half way through their clinic Monday, they had given out about four shots.
"We want to provide an opportunity for folks to be healthy, and in a healthy environment as well by providing this option. It's more convenient for members. We will often times have a member come by and workout and after they work out come get the vaccine," said CEO Eric Schreimann.
Christopher Ave with the health department says they are paying close attention to North County, which is their most vulnerable area in terms of people getting healthcare. Inner North County has also seen vaccination uptake increase 10 percent in a 6-8 week period. Through this effort, they've visited in-person about 50 barbershops and beauty salons educating on the need for vaccinations, but he says there is still some hesitancy.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page spoke at Monday's clinic about this effort, as well as what President Biden's vaccine mandate means for the county. He says they are waiting on language from OSHA to get more details on that.
"We don't know all the details, but it is something that I support and think is a good idea. The folks that remain unvaccinated, we want to continue to have a conversation with them. They are holding back our movement out of the pandemic," said Page.
County health officials says the goal is to get to a vaccination rate of 80 percent to be in a safe zone.
