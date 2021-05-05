ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As mass vaccine events wind down, a number of people still haven't gotten the shot. St. Louis County is working to bring the vaccine to residents, using anything from churches to local businesses.
Thomas Higdon, owner of Mane Coarse barbershop in St. Ann, said his business would be the perfect location for a vaccine pop-up. He's on board with getting the word out, as he is the only staff member whose gotten the vaccine and a number of his customers are still on the fence.
"I think everybody needs to get it," Higdon said, adding that he hopes his shop could be an all-in-one location for hair cuts and vaccines.
He said only 60 percent of his clients are vaccinated.
"I am a supporter of the vaccine. I come from a medical family, my wife's a nurse my mom is a nurse, so as soon as I had the opportunity I got my second shot in February," Higdon said.
While Higdon's reason is personal, he said other customers are hesitant.
"A lot of people I think don't want to go through the motions of trying to find a site," he explained.
Wednesday, St. Louis County is launching a new effort to make it as convenient as possible to get the vaccine. The health department is looking for businesses, churches, labor unions and community groups to become vaccine sites. Interested facilities would provide the space and recruit people who want the shot. The county brings the vaccine and people to administer it.
"If it was right there I'm sure a lot of people who were on the fence will decide to get it," Higdon said.
Damon Broadus with St. Louis County helps oversee the application process. He says they'll partner with anyone who meets the requirements big or small.
"We're leveraging their trust as community leaders as business leaders, as faith leaders to help," he said. "The point is we want to make it convenient and easy, a shot in the arm is a shot in the arm."
Father Michael Henning with Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Parish in Bellefontaine Neighbors said his church has the space inside and out to host a successful pop-up.
"As the community both senses and sees other people coming to take advantage of the opportunity in itself builds a kind of encouragement that all of us really need," he said.
When selecting locations, the health department has to consider a number of factors like space and parking. If you're interested in becoming a potential vaccine site, click here to see the list of requirements and download the application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.